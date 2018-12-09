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Box Score Deep Dive: Bearcats Beat Musketeers Inside and Out

By Phil Neuffer

Women’s Basketball Outlasts VCU, 66-54

Bearcats improve to 6-5

By Clayton Trutor

Crosstown Shutdown! Cumberland, Defense Power Bearcats Past Xavier

The Bearcats did what they do best and ran past their oldest rivals with a 62-47 victory at Fifth Third Arena.

By Phil Neuffer

Clayton Picks the Army-Navy Game Correctly

By Clayton Trutor

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

By Phil Neuffer

The Latest

Military Bowl Position Preview: Special Teams

Could this be a battle of the punters?

By Phil Neuffer
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Q&A; Preview: Crosstown Shootout Edition ft. Banners on the Parkway

There’s nobody who knows Xavier basketball better. That’s handy since the Crosstown Shootout is this Saturday.

By Phil Neuffer

Women’s Basketball Falls to Miami (Ohio), 78-65

Bearcats fall to 5-5

By Clayton Trutor

Comparing the Starters of the Cincinnati Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers

Basketball may be about how you finish but you can’t completely ignore how you start.

By Phil Neuffer

Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Recruiting

Military Bowl Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Two quarterbacks who started the season second on the depth chart will try to finish it as the winning quarterback of a bowl team.

By Phil Neuffer

How Have the Current Bearcats Fared in the Crosstown Shootout?

A new look Bearcats team will enter the biggest game of the year with less experience in this rivalry than year’s past.

By Phil Neuffer

The Third Annual Updated History of the Crosstown Shootout

Rivalries such as the Crosstown Shootout, which will be played this weekend, deserve their rich historical context.

By Phil Neuffer

What We’ve Learned About Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

After eight games, the Bearcats have given us some things to think about.

By Phil Neuffer

Reacting to Cincinnati’s Military Bowl Bid

The Bearcats are officially bowling again.

By Phil Neuffer
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Women’s Basketball Falls to Ohio State, 69-56

Second half comeback bid comes up short

By Clayton Trutor

Bearcats Will Play Virginia Tech Hokies in the Military Bowl

The Bearcats are headed to Annapolis on Dec. 31.

By Phil Neuffer

Bearcats Hang on to Beat UNLV, 65-61

Bearcats improve to 7-1 with first road win

By Clayton Trutor

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats at UNLV Runnin’ Rebels

Two teams that value defense will clash in Las Vegas on Saturday.

By Phil Neuffer

Clayton Picks All the Conference Championship Games Correctly

Why Georgia beats Alabama.

By Clayton Trutor

Checking in with Bearcats in the NBA

More like National Bearcat Association.

By Phil Neuffer

Women’s Basketball Falls to Ball State, 75-63

A rough night in Muncie

By Clayton Trutor

Ranking Potential Bowl Matchups for the Cincinnati Bearcats

Getting to a bowl is great. Figuring out the best possible bowl to play in is another matter.

By Phil Neuffer

Bearats Overwhelm Arkansas-Pine Bluff to Win Sixth-Straight

With a 105-49 victory, the Bearcats coasted to 6-1.

By Phil Neuffer

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

In their first game back since winning the Emerald Coast Classic, the Bearcats will try to tame the Golden Lions.

By Phil Neuffer

Grading the Defense Week 13

East Carolina had been able to throw the ball fairly effectively most of the year. That didn’t happen against the Bearcats.

By Phil Neuffer

Women’s Basketball Hammers Lipscomb, 71-55

Improve to 5-2

By Clayton Trutor

Grading the Offense: Week 13

Or how the Bearcats poured on 56 points and 641 total yards.

By Phil Neuffer

The Three Stars of Cincinnati’s 56-6 Win Over East Carolina

A Nippert Stadium full of stars.

By Phil Neuffer

Bearcats Top Ole Miss to Win Emerald Coast Classic

That’s how you celebrate a holiday weekend.

By Phil Neuffer

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Ole Miss Rebels

For all the Emerald Coast Classic marbles.

By Phil Neuffer

Broome Powers Bearcats Past Patriots in Emerald Coast Classic Semifinal

A 21-point night from the senior guard propelled the Bearcats to a 71-55 win.

By Phil Neuffer

Cincinnati Annihilates East Carolina, 56-6

Bearcats return to rightful place as 10-win team for first time since 2012

By Clayton Trutor

Clayton Picks All the Games Correctly: Week 13, The 10-win edition

Why the Bearcats will win their tenth game on Friday

By Clayton Trutor

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. George Mason Patriots

Welcome to the Emerald Coast Classic.

By Phil Neuffer

Women’s Basketball Falls to St. Louis, Tops Yale

Improve to 4-2

By Clayton Trutor

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