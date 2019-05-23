The Bearcats’ 2020 Recruiting Class Keeps Getting Better

Football commitments can happen at anytime. On Thursday night the Cincinnati Bearcats received one for their 2020 recruiting class as cornerback Angelo Grose announced his commitment.

Grose is a 5’10 cornerback from Mansfield, Ohio and his recruitment continues to tell us two things about Luke Fickell’s recruiting strategy. The first is that his staff will continue to prioritize the Buckeye State on the recruiting trail. The second is that they are doing a great job of addressing future needs effectively.

UC’s secondary is rather young right now after saying goodbye to senior Tyrell Gilbert following this past season. They Bearcats will still have regular contributors Cam Jefferies and Coby Bryant at cornerback this coming season, but Jefferies is now a graduate student and Bryant will be entering his junior season. That means the next class of UC cornerbacks will need to be ready to go very soon, if not immediately. Obviously Grose won’t be able to make an impact in any way until the fall of 2020 and when he does, many of the players who are currently playing reserve roles will have been promoted. However, it will likely only be a matter of time before he goes from recruit to contributor.

With plenty of time to go before recruiting classes are finalized, we shouldn’t get too carried away with congratulating UC’s staff for what it has done in terms of recruiting for the 2020 class. However, there is no harm in noting that the Bearcats currently have the No. 1 class in the American Athletic Conference for that year and the No. 33 class in the entire country, according to 247Sports. That class includes their next quarterback of the future in Evan Prater and some welcome reinforcements for the offensive line. It’s only going to keep getting better and Grose’s commitment proves that.

Editor’s note: The article originally said that UC had the No. 37 2020 class in the country, but that was before Grose’s commitment.