The Wes Miller Era is Off to a Grand Start

The Wes Miller era of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball got off to an illustrious start last evening.

A few thoughts on the contest.

The home crowd was raucous. All 10,000 of them in attendance.

The Bearcats clearly overmatched their Missouri Valley Conference foe, Evansville. The Bearcats’ 65-43 dismantling of the Purple Aces was exactly what we wanted and what we expected.

In the low post, the twin towers tandem of Abdul Ado and Hayden Koval offer a menacing presence. I’d love to see them out there together to some extent. It will create a genuine mismatch on the defensive end for most any club. Our Bearcats are sure going to block a lot of shots.

Historically, I haven’t been a fan of the transfer portal but the embarrassment of riches Cincinnati has acquired both from Wes Miller’s old warchest and from elsewhere in college basketball is impressive. Cincinnati seems like a genuinely rebuilt team, one capable of surprising a lot of people in the American and beyond.

Mason Madsen is such a spark off the bench. Having a shooter like that ready in reserve is a genuine ace in the hole!

Thanks for your support for Down the Drive and looking forward to an exciting non-conference slate.