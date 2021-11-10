Cincinnati Will Get Back in the Saddle Against USF

The last couple of weeks haven’t been pretty.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats have raised more than a few eyebrows with their ho-hum performances against Navy, Tulane, and Tulsa. Yes, they remain undefeated but they have not looked nearly as impressive as they did against the likes of Notre Dame and UCF.

Part of it is a matter of motivation amid the midseason doldrums. Part of it is that the offense hasn’t been kicking into high gear quite as it did earlier in the season. Moreover, Cincinnati isn’t sneaking up on anybody at this point. Everybody in the AAC circles Cincinnati on their calendars now and it shows.

Nevertheless, this week presents Cincinnati with a great opportunity to lay the smackdown on an opponent.

USF’s 2-7 record isn’t any great shakes and that, in a way, is the scary thing about them. Will the Bearcats again look past a team that will find a way to compete against them?

I think not. USF has simply looked too good in recent weeks not to get the full attention of the Bearcats football family. The Bulls pummeled Temple a couple of weeks back and have hung in there against very good East Carolina and Houston teams.

USF will not sneak up on the Bearcats and that is exactly why Cincinnati is going to show up on Friday night well prepared to pound the Bulls into the ground.