Fickell Reflects on “Surreal” Finish to Tulsa Game

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell addressed the media yesterday, discussing both last week’s tough win over Tulsa and this Friday night’s matchup with USF.

Fickell described the closing minutes of last Saturday’s game as “surreal,” which is certainly an apt depiction. In a wide-ranging interview featuring both Coach Fickell and Desmond Ridder, the pair discussed last week’s game as well as the particulars of the USF attack on this short week.

Check it out below:

Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Luke Fickell addressed the media yesterday, discussing both last week’s tough win over Tulsa and this Friday night’s matchup with USF.

Fickell described the closing minutes of last Saturday’s game as “surreal,” which is certainly an apt depiction. In a wide-ranging interview featuring both Coach Fickell and Desmond Ridder, the pair discussed last week’s game as well as the particulars of the USF attack on this short week.