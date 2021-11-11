Bearcats WBB Looks Solid in Opener, Downs Alabama A&M 73-60

Great start to the season for the Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team. Michelle Clark-Heard’s youthful team looked awfully talented in stretches last night as they wore out Alabama A&M 73-60. Great crowd too! Fifth Third Arena was loud and enthusiastic last night.

Considering the rough start that WBB had last season, it is great to start 2021-2022 with a win.

Shooting-wise, it wasn’t the prettiest of games, as the Bearcats shot just 42.8 percent from the field but Cincinnati certainly controlled the low post throughout the evening, giving this contest a different feel than their preseason contest against Findlay. In that exhibition, Cincinnati spent most of the evening launching ‘em from beyond the perimeter.

Most imporantly, Cincinnati was in control of this game from the outset. They took a 20-6 lead and never let A&M back into the contest. Playing with this kind of confidence is just what this young Bearcats team needs as they inch closer to more difficult competition.

Sophomore guard Jillian Hayes really impressed last evening, posting a team-high 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. She looked completely in charge out there all evening.

Next up on the agenda is a home contest on Friday evening at 7 PM with Bellarmine, which will be available on ESPN+ for those of you who can’t attend.

Check out Coach Heard’s comments below: