Cincinnati WBB Muscles Past Bellarmine

After a less than auspicious start, the Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team motivated past Bellarmine on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati trailed after one period, 18-14, and led by just one at the half. The Bearcats blitzed Bellarmine coming out of the locker room, blowing the Atlantic Sun opponent out of the water. Cincinnati’s 24-9 win in the third frame set the tone for the remainder of the evening. Cincinnati’s 72-59 victory was a personal victory for junior guard Akira Levy, who posted a team-high 18 points on 6 for 11 shooting with four steals. Levy demonstrated her capacity to be an on-court leader for the Bearcats. In the front court, Arame Niang took care of business with 16 points and 8 rebounds in the win for the 2-0 Bearcats.

Cincinnati returns to action on Tuesday morning at Fifth Third Arena against the Ohio University Bobcats. Check back here for full coverage of the 11 AM matinee.

Check out highlights from the Bellarmine win below: