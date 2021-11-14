Cincinnati Bearcats Football History Versus SMU

The Cincinnati Bearcats’ history against the esteemed Southern Methodist University football program is rather brief.

Thus far, the Bearcats have the edge in this five game series, 4-1.

Last year, Cincinnati established themselves as force to be reckoned with in the SMU game, pummeling a previously undefeated, sixteenth ranked Mustangs team on their own field, 42-13.

Cincinnati eeked out a 26-20 home victory over SMU in the meeting previous to that on October 27, 2018.

Every entry in this series have taken place since 2014 as conference games in the AAC.

This will be the fourth contest pitting Sonny Dykes against Luke Fickell. Currently, Fickell leads the series 2-1.

The Mustangs pulled out a late road victory over the Bearcats in 2017 by a 31-28 mark.

Check out the highlights from the Bearcats’ 2020 tussle with SMU below:

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Looking forward to a fun week.