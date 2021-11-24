Your Wednesday Bearcat Bulletin

—Spread check: FB @ East Carolina on 11/26 – Cincinnati by 14

—On this early Wednesday morning, the Queen City is all abuzz over the Bearcats crashing the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff. As the first team in the Group of 5 to reach the Top 4 in any CFP weekly poll, the Bearcats have plenty to play for in the next two weeks. ECU would like nothing more than to see UC go down, seeing as how the Bearcats ran up the score on them last year. And Houston will certainly not lay down in the conference title game the following week. If the Bearcats can continue their winning ways, especially by producing those bright and shiny, lopsided victories many claim they need, they hold the keys to the playoff in their own hands. Even if there is a hiccup in the next two weeks, this season will rank as arguably the most memorable in the history of the program.

—On his local radio show yesterday, Bill Cunningham relayed his CFP predictions to the afternoon 700 WLW audience: the Bearcats will beat Georgia in the semifinal and then defeat Ohio State in the title game en route to winning the national championship. Revenge from last year and OSU defeat with millions of eyes watching – let’s all hope his prediction comes to pass.

—UC Women’s Basketball held on against Western Carolina in a low-scoring affair last night, winning 46-45. No Bearcat scored in double digits, but Akira levy did have 9 points and 7 assists. The women are 3-2 to start the season and play at No. 21 Ohio State this Saturday.

—Bearcat Athletics announced its Day One Ready Campaign on Tuesday, an initiative which seeks to raise $100 million to prepare for joining the Big 12. We’re already nearly a quarter of the way there.

We're thrilled to launch our Day One Ready Campaign––a $100 million fundraising initiative that will prepare us for our university's upcoming move to the Big 12, focusing on:



- Signature Facilities

- Student-Athlete Wellness

- Championship Readiness https://t.co/UxJoGPsfWL — John Cunningham (@Cunningham_UC) November 23, 2021

—Although this article is a couple weeks old, Yahoo! Sports gives insight into the current UC-Under Armour contract snafu and is worth the read. College athletics and finances continue to evolve and also fascinate.

—UC Volleyball currently sits in fourth place in the AAC standings, and they have two opportunities to close out the regular season on a high note this week against ECU and Temple. The two opponents have a combined 15 wins, and Cincinnati currently sits at 17 wins.

—Following the upset win against No. 14 Illinois, Cincinnati Men’s Basketball fell to No. 13 Arkansas in a close one. The Razorbacks finished on a 7-0 run, winning the game by...6 points. Excellent week for the team since this should put them on the map in Wes Miller’s first season at the helm.

—Cornerback Coby Bryant has been noticed bigly:

Senior cornerback @CBryant2_ has been named one of just three finalists for the 2021 @jimthorpeaward, which is presented annually to college football's best defensive back.



: https://t.co/U7aOkJeKTb#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/hz1FsXULZx — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 23, 2021

—And linebacker Darrian Beavers has also been noticed bigly:

Senior Darrian Beavers has been selected as one of six finalists for the 2021 Butkus Award, honoring the nation's best collegiate linebacker.



: https://t.co/SP4gDsZ8Ch#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/DxggiSEmvk — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 22, 2021

—Pretty cool. On a side note, I think I’ll be getting Skyline for lunch today:

The @GoBearcatsFB's O-Line has a lot to be thankful for. On 11/20, @GavinGerhardt served up the Block of the Week, opening a gain that helped the team get their 11th victory. Shoutout to @desmondridder for stopping by too! Now it’s time for recognition by the playoff committee pic.twitter.com/34s8oWfqEr — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) November 23, 2021

—The Cincinnati Bengals appear to moving toward the playoffs with some special teams help:

"Money Mac" set a team record with 3️⃣ 50+ yard field goals.

The Bearcat became the THIRD Bengal to play 200 career games.

Evan & Kevin were #BetterTo53ther on Sunday. @FifthThird | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/17R75IEOkd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 23, 2021

—And finally, third-year UC pharmacy student Nicole Wess will represent Ohio in the Miss USA Pageant on November 29.