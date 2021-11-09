MBB Preview: Evansville

Your Cincinnati Bearcats open the 2021-2022 basketball season tonight playing host to the Evansville Purple Aces.

Let’s have a quick look at the opposition in Wes Miller’s debut as Bearcats coach.

Todd Lickliter’s Purple Aces are on the upward path. A couple years out from a winless campaign in the MVC, this is a veteran team (5 seniors) led by a legitimate program building head coach. Lickliter had a lot of success at Butler before Brad Stevens took over. He struggled a bit at Iowa.

Last season, a 9-16 Evansville team liked to shoot from the perimeter. Second team All-Missouri Valley Conference guard Shamar Givance will be their key man from not only long range but closer to the bucket. Stop him and you will likely stop the Evansville attack. Noah Frederking and Jawaun Newton, both senior guards, also present a challenge to the Bearcats with their outside shooting prowess.

Game starts at 7 PM on ESPN+, if you don’t have ducats for Fifth Third Arena.

More on the contest after the final buzzer.