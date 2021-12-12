Cincinnati Bearcats starting quarterback and icon Desmond Ridder finished 8th in Heisman voting last night.

Ridder received 5 first place votes, 15 second place votes, and 36 third place votes. He was just behind Ole Miss’ quarterback Matt Corral and just ahead of Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Considering the tendency of the Heisman in recent years to be a trophy for the quarterback of the best team, it is surprising that Ridder, signal caller of the country’s only remaining undefeated team, did not finish a little higher in the final Heisman standings.

Nevertheless, Desmond Ridder has been a foundational player in the rebuilding of the Cincinnati Bearcats football program.

It has been a pleasure to cover him the past four years and see him become the on-field face of the Cincinnati Bearcats program.

Thank you all for your support for Down the Drive. We’ll be getting down to full-on preview mode for the playoff game next week.