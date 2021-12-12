Bearcats Look Thoroughly Uncompetitive Against Xavier in Crosstown Shootout

Sadly, our Cincinnati Bearcats looked thoroughly uncompetitive against Xavier in yesterday’s Crosstown Shootout at the Cintas Center.

Cincinnati was down to the Xavier Musketeers by 15 at the half and there was never a time in the last 20 minutes when X’s lead seemed in jeopardy.

Considering Cincinnati’s size, the degree to which the Bearcats lost on the boards is particularly jarring. X won on the boards 41-28.

Xavier big man Jack Nunge looked like a man among boys last night, scoring a career-high 31 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Victor Lahkin, Abdul Ado, Hayden Koval. It didn’t matter whom the Bearcats through at him. Nunge just pummeled them all into submission.

Xavier exaggerated Cincinnati’s existing offensive problems, coaxing the Bearcats into all kinds of bad shots. Cincinnati shot below 40 percent for the game and barely over 30 percent from behind the arc.

Up and down the roster, Cincinnati got plenty of dumb fouls, which helped Xavier put in plenty of free points.

Let’s hope this one is an aberration and the Bearcats get back on track on Tuesday night against Florida A&M.