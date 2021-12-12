Bearcats WBB Tops Xavier, Wins Third Straight Crosstown Shootout

The Cincinnati Bearcats women’s basketball team improved to 5-4 today. Not only did they top the .500 mark. They also smited arch rival Xavier at the Fifth Third Arena to win their third straight Kendle Cup under head coach Michelle Clark-Heard.

In this come-from-behind 82-73 victory, Cincinnati blitzed the Musketeers in the fourth quarter, beating them by a 32-20 margin to score the victory.

Playing an 11-deep bench, Cincinnati outlasted their rival, who went with essentially a 7-player rotation. Four different Bearcats reached double figures: forward Arame Niang (14), guard Akira Levy (13), guard Malea Williams (14), and guard Caitlyn Wilson (15). In total, 10 different Bearcats scored today.

Xavier held a close lead for most of the contest but Cincinnati persevered through a genuinely gritty full-team effort.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats return to action on Wednesday as they head for Chattanooga for another non-league game. Check back with Down the Drive for full coverage of the contest.