Cincinnati Wins Replacement Game Against Ashland

A day after finding out that Texas Southern cancelled due to COVID, Cincinnati played replacement opponent Ashland University, a Division II school located roughly halfway between Columbus and Cleveland.

Cincinnati came away with a 71-57 victory against Ashland, who played competitively all afternoon.

David DeJulius led the Bearcats with a game-high 24 points while Jeremiah Davenport posted 22 in the convincing win at Fifth Third Arena today.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats improved to 9-3 with the win as they hit the home stretch of the non-conference season.

Wes Miller and company took control of the game in the first half and led by 13 at the break.

In the second half, Cincinnati cruised and cleared out the bench. Cincinnati led by as much as 25 but Ashland played well in the game’s later stretches against the back end of Cincinnati’s bench.

The Bearcats return to action on Monday against Tennessee Tech, whom they host at 7 PM at Fifth Third Arena. For those who can’t make it, the game is available on ESPN+.