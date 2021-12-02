Congratulations to Coach Freeman!

Very excited to hear that former Cincinnati Bearcats defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been named head football coach at the University of Notre Dame.

It seems as if Notre Dame is receiving pretty widespread praise for this move. Bearcats fans know well what a great Marcus Freeman is.

Freeman was a standout during his tenure in Cincinnati, transforming the Bearcats defense into one of the most fearsome in college football.

The 35-year-old coach has had a similarly significant impact for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Anyone who saw that defense early in the season and who has seen it recently can see a dramatic difference. This is all the more impressive considering that the Fighting Irish have been without All-American safety Kyle Hamilton for the lion’s share of the season’s second half.

Wishing Freeman well and wouldn’t mind a rematch between the Irish and our Bearcats in the College Football Playoff.