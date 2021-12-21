Bearcat Nation to be Well Represented at AT&T Stadium

Cincinnati will be well represented in Arlington on New Year’s Eve.

The Cincinnati Bearcats athletic department released ticket information for the game last week. Word on the street is that the Bearcats long ago exceeded their 13,000 ticket allotment for the game. Bearcats fans have been finding other means, including secondary ticket markets to scoop up significant numbers of Cotton Bowl tickets.

That hasn’t made gamblers any less leery of the Bearcats.

As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com.

Nevertheless, you can bet that all of the neutrals attending the game at AT&T Stadium will be in the underdog Bearcats corner.

Everyone at the stadium not explicitly in the Alabama Crimson Tide’s corner is likely to be cheering for our Cincinnati Bearcats.

If you’re on campus this afternoon, head over to Nippert Stadium for 5:45 PM for a pep rally and special drone show to honor the Bearcats’ undefeated season and College Football Playoff appearance.