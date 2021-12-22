Bearcats Cruise Past Tennessee Tech, 76-67

The Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team finished their non-conference slate in style, cruising past Tennessee Tech 76-67 last evening. The now 10-3 Bearcats controlled the game from early in the first half and held a 41-23 advantage at the break.

Of particular excitement last evening was the return of former Bearcats standout Mamoudou Diarra, who moved onto to Tennessee Tech in the transfer portal after four strong years in Cincinnati.

Diarra was the standout for Tech last night, dropping in 15 points, 9 of which came from his triumvirate of successful three-point shots.

Cincinnati got contributions from up and down the bench last evening. The leading scorer for the night in fact came in off the bench.

Mike Saunders Jr. led the way for Cincinnati with 15 points.

Onto the Christmas break now for the Bearcats and upward to the grind of the AAC conference schedule. Keep it here on Down the Drive for full coverage of the Bearcats’ regular season push in the American.