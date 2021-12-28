Why Cincinnati Can Win: Houston’s Proxy War Victory over Auburn Proves the Bearcats Can Win

As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com.

Fear not, Bearcats. More evidence just came to light that your Cincinnati Bearcats will not only be able to compete against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Houston, whom Cincinnati creamed 35-20 just two weeks ago in the AAC title game, just found a way to win against an Auburn team that had Bama on the ropes for more than four quarters in the Iron Bowl. Houston’s proxy war victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl offers further proof that Cincinnati has more than just a puncher’s chance against Alabama.

Is this a perfect comparison? Certainly not. The Iron Bowl is a rivalry game. Auburn had several significant players who pulled out of the game to prepare for the draft. Houston, as an AAC team, certainly had more juice for a matchup with an SEC team like Auburn than Auburn did for a matchup with an AAC team. But keep in mind that this bowl game was a de facto home game for Auburn, played right in their backyard in front of a largely Auburn crowd.

Nevertheless, the events of this afternoon in Birmingham should give hope to all in Bearcats Nation.