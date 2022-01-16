In Other Cincinnati Sports News, Bearcats Return to Action Today vs. Wichita State

WICHITA — Big night for Cincinnati sports last night.

But today is a new day and it will be a big day for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats will face off with one of their biggest rivals in the AAC, the Wichita State Shockers, on ESPN at 1 PM today.

12-5 Cincinnati heads down to the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas for a tilt with the 9-6 Shockers, who are reeling from a highly uncharacteristic three game skid.

While the Bearcats are currently in the middle of the pack in the AAC, sitting at 2-2, the Shockers find themselves at the bottom of the league ledger at 0-3. This will be a huge game for both teams as they try to keep pace with AAC front runners Houston.

Let’s hope Cincinnati’s running attack can find as diverse an array of contributors as they did last time. Seeing Mason Madsen, for example, contributing so much from outside was great to see against ECU and hopefully continues today in Kansas.

Cincinnati’s depth should help considerably today against a Wichita State team that struggles to go even eight-deep on their bench. Expect Wichita’s superstar guard Tyson Etienne to be the key to this matchup. If the Bearcats can get to him, it should be a pleasant afternoon.