Beat Tulsa Tonight!

The Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team gets back in gear tonight. At 9 PM, the good guys play host to a reeling Tulsa team on ESPNU. Those of you with tickets will no doubt be headed for the Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati looks good at 13-5 overall and 3-2 in the American while Frank Haith’s Tulsa team has dropped four straight and sits at 6-9 overall and winless in the league.

Don’t let this be a trap game, Bearcats. Be loud and be enthusiastic tonight. Full recap later.

The Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team gets back in gear tonight. At 9 PM, the good guys play host to a reeling Tulsa team on ESPNU. Those of you with tickets will no doubt be headed for the Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati looks good at 13-5 overall and 3-2 in the American while Frank Haith’s Tulsa team has dropped four straight and sits at 6-9 overall and winless in the league.

Don’t let this be a trap game, Bearcats. Be loud and be enthusiastic tonight. Full recap later.