Filed under: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Farewell, Marvin By Clayton Trutor Jan 21, 2022, 4:44pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Farewell, Marvin Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Adam/IMAGES/Getty Images More than a few lines here at Down the Drive have been written with Meatloaf on in the background. A fond farewell to a friend of our little website. More From Down The Drive Wes Miller and the Bearcats are Right on Track Beat Tulsa Tonight! Former Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs Hired as Cincinnati Cornerbacks Coach Gino Guidugli Promoted to Cincinnati Offensive Coordinator Bearcats Come From Behind, Beat Shockers 61-57 In Other Cincinnati Sports News, Bearcats Return to Action Today vs. Wichita State Loading comments...
Loading comments...