Zac Taylor vs. Travis Kelce!

What an exciting time it is to be a Cincinnati Bearcat.

Our Cincinnati Bearcats earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. The men's basketball team has things back in gear.

And we have a couple of clear rooting interests in the AFC title game, beyond merely being in support of the Bengals. In Bearcats country, this is a matchup of former Bearcats assistant and current Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor versus Travis Kelce, the Bearcat turned all world tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Sunday will be a proud day in Bearcat country and I’m looking forward to sharing it with all of you.

Big basketball game tomorrow night. Expect full coverage here at Down the Drive.

