Jerome Ford Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Jerome Ford has announced his intent to declare for the NFL Draft, per the University of Cincinnati.

Ford, who served as an integral factor in Cincinnati’s offense, compiled 288 carries for 1,807 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns over two years at UC. He finishes his tenure as a Bearcat tied for the program’s single season touchdown record (20).

“I want to thank Coach Fickell, Coach Paige, Coach Guidugli, and all of our coaches for giving me the opportunity to play college football at the highest level and compete for a national championship this past season,” Ford said over twitter in his NFL Draft announcement. “I want to thank my teammates, especially my offensive line, for accepting me as a Bearcat from day one, pushing me to be the best player I can be, and leaving it all on the field each and every practice and game.”

A Florida native and former three-star recruit, Ford kickstarted his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He played in eight games with one start, but recently made headlines prior to the College Football Playoff when he stated his distaste in being referred to as an Alabama transfer.

“I’m thankful for everything Coach Saban did for me and the opportunity to play at Alabama. But I’m a Bearcat, and I would kind of appreciate it if people stopped calling me ‘the Alabama transfer.’ I am a Cincinnati Bearcat.”

After taking his talents to Clifton, Ford raked in ALL-AAC First Team honors, AAC Championship Game MVP and totaled out to seventh in 2021 overall rushing touchdowns by a player at 19.

“I’m excited for Jerome and his family as they take this next step in his career,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “I want to thank Jerome for all of his hard work and his commitment to doing things the right way for our program and the University of Cincinnati. He was a leader by example and embodied the ‘humble and hungry’ culture we have built here in Clifton.

The NFL Draft is set to commence on Thursday, April 29th with an end date of May 1st. Ford joins Isaiah Spiller (Texas A&M), Breece Hall (Iowa State) and Kenneth Walker III as one of the notable running backs in the 2022 class.