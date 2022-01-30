Forrest Gregg. Sam Wyche. Zac Taylor.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats assistant Zac Taylor has done it.

Three Cincinnati Bengals coaches have made it to the AFC title game. All three have now won.

After serving as offensive coordinator in 2016, Taylor’s career has certainly catapulted.

Zac Taylor has now immortalized himself in Bengals history and Cincinnati sports history.

That’s got to be one of the strangest football games I’ve ever seen but it was a pleasure to see the Bengals persevere like they did.

Our former tenants at Nippert Stadium did the city proud just like the Bearcats did this football season.

What a time to be a Bearcat. What a time to represent the great city of Cincinnati.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. Looking forward to a fun two weeks in advance of the Super Bowl.

Forrest Gregg. Sam Wyche. Zac Taylor.

Forrest Gregg. Sam Wyche. Zac Taylor.