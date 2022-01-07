Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders Declares for NFL Draft

Myjai Sanders is the latest Cincinnati Bearcat to declare for the NFL Draft, per reports.

Sanders — one of UC’s pivotal edge rushers and leaders up front — registered 119 total tackles (62 solo) and 13.5 sacks in four years as a Bearcat. He ranks at No. 48 for prospects on pro football focus’s draft big board.

“First and foremost, I just want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to perform at this level,” Sanders said via twitter. “Fortunately, this is only the beginning. ... I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Similar to his now “former” teammates, Sanders leaves behind a legacy of consistency and accolades at UC. The Jacksonville native wrapped up official first team All-AAC honors for the second year in a row in 2021, as well as a Reese’s Senior Bowl invite, a semifinalist for the 2020 Bednarik Award (Best defensive player in college football) and an appearance on Pro Football Focus’s No. 1 All-AAC squad. He join some of his departed colleagues — QB Desmond Ridder, WR Alec Pierce, LB Darrian Beavers, CB Coby Bryant and S Bryant Cook — in accepting his invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl.

“They are the culture of the program,” Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said regarding the bunch. “They’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. There’s no way we would be anywhere where we are today without all these guys.”

Sanders, along with his fellow Bearcats, will earn the chance to show off his talents in the Senior Bowl on Saturday, February 5th before prepping for the commencement of the NFL Draft on April 28th.