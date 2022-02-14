Bearcats Baseball is Back!

Scott Googins and company get back to business on Friday.

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team opens their 2022 season this Friday at Florida Gulf Coast.

Make Down the Drive your home for coverage of the Bearcats this spring.

Thanks as always for your support. We’ll have a full preview later in the week.

Home dates for the Bearcats start the first week of March.

