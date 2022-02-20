Our Cincinnati Bearcats face another must win today.

The Bearcats finish up the homestand against the Temple Owls today at 2 PM at Fifth Third Arena. The game will also be carried on ESPN2.

Cincinnati comes in with a 17-9 record and a 7-6 mark in the AAC. After today, there are four more games before the conference tournament. Wes Miller’s team needs to come away with as many of these as wins if they hope to make it to the Big Dance.

To do that, they will need a diverse offense attack, just like they had last time out. In the Wichita State game, five different Bearcats got into double figures and the three-pointers were reigning down from all angles.

That wasn’t the case back on January 25th, the last time Cincinnati played Temple. In Philadelphia, the Bearcats offense was sluggish in a 61-58 defeat.

