Temple Had Cincinnati’s Number This Year

The Temple Owls had the Cincinnati Bearcats number this season.

Cincinnati fell to 17-10 overall and 7-7 in the American as Temple found another way to beat the Bearcats. This time, it was on Cincinnati’s home floor.

Temple crushed the Bearcats in the first half, heading to the locker room with 47-33 advantage. It seemed like the Owls couldn’t miss a shot. Temple did just enough to hang on in the second half, despite an excellent offensive performance by Jeremiah Davenport (24 points).

Last time the times played, it was all Temple’s defense defending the rim with vigor that made the difference.

Cincinnati played well on the offensive end, particularly in the second half. But it wasn’t enough.

Cincinnati’s chances for an NCAA bid look slimmer each game. They get another crack at a win on Wednesday night down in Orlando. The Bearcats will be playing UCF at 9 PM on ESPNU.

