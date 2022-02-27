Senior Nights are always tough ones.

Senior Nights are emotional and slow starters for the home team.

The Cincinnati Bearcats never seemed to get in rhythm against a rather weak University of South Florida team.

None of the Bearcats’ offensive forces provided much force last night. John Newman III led the way for the Bearcats, coming off the bench for 11 points.

Neither team could shoot last night. USF was just under 40 percent. Cincinnati was just over 30 percent.

The Bearcats lost on a buzzer beater but the second half felt like a continuing prelude to disaster.

The loss dropped the Bearcats to 17-12 overall and 7-9 in the American.

Are we even an NIT team now? Tough to say. Let’s hope for the best.

More soon on baseball today.