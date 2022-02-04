Bengals to Use Bearcats’ Indoor Practice Facility Prior to Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to use the University of Cincinnati’s indoor football practice facility in the following days, via a report by the Enquirer.

Cincinnati clinched its third-ever Super Bowl appearance in franchise history last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The victory prompted mass celebration in the Queen City, with the public school system announcing that it would close its doors the day after the big game.

But the Bengals, which will venture off to sunny Los Angeles in just a few days' time, remain one of the few teams in the NFL lacking an indoor practice facility. Temps are expected to be sub-freezing in Cincinnati this week — a stark difference from the warm, dome-like Southern California environment that will host Super Bowl LVI on February 13th. Los Angeles (the Rams) is also without an indoor practice of its own, but the team holds the luxuries of hosting the Super Bowl this year and a warm climate.

Under Zac Taylor — a former assistant for the Bearcats — Cincinnati has produced an improbable Super Bowl run just two years after finishing with an NFL-low record of 2-14. The roster is highlighted by Ohio-native Joe Burrow, as well Jamar Chase (the current favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year), Jow Mixon, Trey Hendrickson and other top names in the league.