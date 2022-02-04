Can Cincinnati Stop Houston’s Juggernaut?

How has Houston kept this Juggernaut going?

Coming off a Final Four birth, the Houston Cougars lost their top two scorers before Christmas. I figured and plenty of other people figured that Kelvin Sampson’s club was destined for a fall. No way they could keep up last season’s pace without Marcus Sasser.

But they did. They did it by playing steady defense, winning the boards, and not turning the ball over. They are a team’s team. From the better known names like guards Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore to reserves like forwards J’Wan Roberts and Reggie Chaney, everyone on this 10-deep club contributes every night.

In many ways, the every-man-up culture that Wes Miller is trying to rebuild at Cincinnati is exactly what Kelvin Sampson has going on down in Houston.

How well Cincinnati can compete with this remains to be seen. I am looking forward to the Bearcats getting their shot though.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be playing host to this 19-2 Houston club this Sunday at 6 PM at Fifth Third Arena. If you don’t have a ticket, it will be on ESPN. Houston hasn’t lost yet in the American. Let’s hope that changes in two nights.