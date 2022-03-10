Surviving and Advancing!

It wasn’t pretty. It was certainly gritty. But the Cincinnati Bearcats have survived and advanced.

In the opening round of the AAC men’s basketball tournament, Wes Miller’s UC team, the eighth seed, defeated the ninth seed, East Carolina, by a margin of 74-63 today at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cincinnati trailed with less than 3:30 minutes remaining before going on a 12-0 run, which cemented the victory for the now 18-14 Bearcats.

The Bearcats’ bench contributed significantly to the win, posting 26 points for the Bearcats.

Nevertheless, it was the Bearcats’ stars, namely David DeJulius, who brought the win home for them. DeJulius scored a team-high 22 points.

ECU, who fell to 16-15, led for much of the way. But Cincinnati persevered.

Tomorrow at 1 PM, the Bearcats will get the chance to knock off the conference’s top dog in recent years tomorrow. Cincinnati will face off with top-seeded Houston. Check back for full coverage here at Down the Drive.