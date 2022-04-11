From the Video Vault: Former Bearcat Sandy Koufax in ‘84 Old Timers Game

Had absolutely no idea this existed.
Apparently, it was only recently uploaded to YouTube.
Former Cincinnati Bearcats baseball player and MLB legend Sandy Koufax made a brief appearance in a 1984 Cracker Jack Old Timers Game. Koufax has maintained a low profile since retiring from the Los Angeles Dodgers more than 50 years ago. It is nice to see the light-hearted fun in this public appearance by Koufax.
Check it out here:
