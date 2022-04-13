Bearcats Baseball Outscored by Louisville in 18-10 Game

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team scored 10 runs yesterday. Our longtime man Griffin Merritt belted his 11th dinger of the season. Senior second baseman Dondrae Bremmer also homered for the Bearcats.

Unfortunately, the hometown Louisville Cardinals plated 18 runs and came away with the win yesterday afternoon.

The Bearcats led 2-0 at one point on Merritt and Bremmer’s solo jobs.

Then came the Louisville onslaught. The Cardinals pumped in a combined 11 runs in the third and fourth innings and that was all she wrote.

Fear not, my friends. Your 13-18 Cincinnati Bearcats return to action this weekend at Wichita State. Action starts Thursday afternoon at 7 PM and the game will be carried live on ESPN+.

Check back here for full coverage of the contest.

We’ll turn things around. Don’t worry. This team has too much offense to keep losing. I think our Bearcats are going to have a winning season and do some damage in the conference tourney.