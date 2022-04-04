Bearcats Drop 2 of 3 to ECU

Your Cincinnati Bearcats baseball team dropped 2 of 3 to East Carolina this weekend. The games were played Cincinnati’s UC Baseball Stadium. The Bearcats are now 10-16 overall and 1-2 in the American

On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati won the opener, 7-3. The Bearcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Centerfielder Cole Harting belted a 2-run double to get things started. Excellent start by Conner Linn for the Bearcats. He earned his second win of the season, surrendering just one earned run over six innings.

Saturday afternoon didn’t go nearly as well. East Carolina posted 3 runs in the top of the ninth to win convincingly, 8-4.

In the series finale, the Bearcats got outslugged 12-10 by the ECU Pirates. Ryan Nicholson and Joe Powell belted home runs in the loss.

Cincinnati plays their Joe Nuxhall Classic finale on Tuesday at 3 PM against Wright State in Oxford, Ohio. Check back here for full coverage.