In Alec Pierce, Colts Find Matt Ryan’s New Go-To Guy

Long, lean, fast, and mean, the Indianapolis Colts have found their latest big-time receiver in Cincinnati Bearcats great Alec Pierce.

Everyone in Bearcat Nation knows what a simultaneously consistent and explosive target he’s been for Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati’s offense.

He is 4.41 fast and a leaper. Plus, he’s got great hands and he is a steady producer. This will breaks well for new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan has always been an accurate and consistent passer—a skill set which will match up well with Pierce’s own abilities.

Expect this Pierce-Ryan connection to be a multi-year affair that’s going to do big things for the Indianapolis Colts.

I see it now: Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Alec Pierce. He will one day find himself on the list of the Indianapolis Colts’ all-time receivers. (Note that I said Indianapolis Colts. I always make a point of distinguishing them from the actual Colts— the Baltimore Colts).