Arizona Cardinals Has a Serious Pass Rusher in Myjai Sanders

Cincinnati Bearcats fans know Myjai Sanders well from his remarkable career. Arizona Cardinals fans will get to know him well too.

The Cardinals added depth to their already impressive defensive roster in the third round. At pick number 100, they selected Sanders, who has been one of the most productive edge players in recent memory for the Bearcats.

Long and lean, Sanders is a natural pass rusher. He may not be a natural NFL run stopper but he will be able to contribute almost immediately and situationally for the Cardinals. Arizona has a veteran D line and Sanders will be able to spell these vets and menace opposing quarterbacks. There is no reason why Sanders, who was twice All-AAC as a D-lineman, can’t immediately make his presence known in the NFC.

