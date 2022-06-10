The Cincinnati Bearcats athletics department sent the word down from the Big 12 that July 1, 2023 will be the official date when UC joins the league.

A little more than a year of waiting but we’ve got a big season ahead of us in the AAC. I expect big things out of football and basketball in our final campaign in a conference that has in fact been very good for us.

Thank you all for your support in the season ahead.

