Practically Every Bearcat Starter Named to Preseason All-AAC Team by Athlon

Our friends over at the Cincinnati Bearcats’ athletics site made an amazing post earlier today. It just shows the reputation that the Bearcats have moving forward out of the past few big time seasons.

Preseason football prediction service Athlon has named 20 different members of the Cincinnati Bearcats squad to their All-AAC first, second, third, or fourth team.

Seven players made the first team. Three different offensive lineman: Jake Renfro, Dylan O’Quinn, and Lorenz Metz. Three defenders: D-Lineman Malik Vann, linebacker Deshawn Pace, and corner Arquon Bush. Punt returner Ryan Montgomery also made the first team.

Athlon picks the Bearcats number 15 in the country at this point too.

We will be ramping up football coverage in the coming weeks. Previewing the team position-by-position.

Thanks as always for your support for Down the Drive. We are adding some new writers soon too to help us ramp up the coverage.