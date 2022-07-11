From the Video Vault: The Notations

One of Cincinnati’s finest musical groups of the late 1950s and early 1960s were the Notations, doo-wop sensations who took the nation by storm. From the video vault, I offer you their 1961 hit single “What a Night for Love.”
Shoo be doo wop wop.
Wonder Records 100
1961
