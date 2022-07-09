The Ten Handsomest Coaches in the History of College Football

Down the Drive has asked me to apply my aesthetic sensibilities to the upcoming college football season. I decided instead to cover the entire history of our great sport.

Without futher delay, here are the 10 handsomest coaches in the history of college football.

10. Willie Taggart, USF, Oregon, FSU, FAU: ”Willie Taggart has a million dollar smile that makes million dollar smiles blush. If a head coach’s handsomeness can turn a program around, then expect Taggart and the USF Bulls to join Chad Morris and the SMU Mustangs in the AAC title game this December,” – Me, May 2015.

9. Mark Richt, UGA, Miami: Inspires more mash notes in one week than George Strait did during the 1980s and 1990s combined.

8. Charlie Strong, Louisville, Texas, USF: Win, lose or draw, Charlie Strong looks like he is chiseled from granite.

7. Bob Surace, Princeton: The only FCS coach on the list, Bob Surace has that classic Ivy League look.

6. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia: Looks like a product of the Chisholm Trail. Intimidatingly handsome. Finished second to Mark Wahlberg in the auditions for Boogie Nights.

5. Charlie Partridge, FAU, An old school tall, dark, thick, vacuous and handsome meathead.

4. Larry Fedora, UNC: Larry “The Body” Fedora looks like Lex Luger, fights like Tarzan and talks like Edgar Rice Burroughs.

3. Frank Solich, Nebraska, Ohio: Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman. Giving all your love to just one man. Unless that man is Frank Solich.

2. Bob Davie, New Mexico: Is an Adonis. Great voice, great smile, sinewy physique. Bob Davie is what people mean when they say the word “handsome.”

1. Bob Diaco: UConn: Tall, dark and handsome, Bob Diaco combines North Jersey swagger with the unapproachable dreaminess of Jake Ryan from Sixteen Candles.

