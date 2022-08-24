Opponent First Look: Navy

Navy is on the mend after a 4-8 season in 2021. The Midshipmen had piles of freshmen and sophomore playing significant roles last season. This bunch has grown up into sophomores and juniors. They will certainly be better.

Jr. QB Tai Lavatai is back for his second year at the helm. In a system like this one, time in the lead role will almost certainly pay dividends.

Defensively, Navy should improve as well, as they return the majority of their starters from a unit that was steady against both the run and pass last season.

Longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo sounds bullish on the team coming out of camp. Let’s check out his media availability from yesterday. Our Cincinnati Bearcats play host to Navy on November the 5th.

