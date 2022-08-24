Opponent First Look: East Carolina

Mike Houston looks to have turned a corner at East Carolina. He is starting to have his crew in place on the field. Last year, the progress was evident. The Pirates posted a 7-5 mark and earned a bid to the COVID-cancelled Military Bowl.

The majority of starters from both sides of the ball return in 2022. Most significantly, Holton Ahlers, who seems to have been ECU’s starting quarterback for about 25 years, returns for his senior campaign. The big, strong gunslinger will no doubt cap his fantastic college career with an impressive senior campaign. I expect this to to be even better than their 7-5 mark last season.

Check out Mike Houston talking about the 2022 ECU team here. The Cincinnati Bearcats host the East Carolina Pirates on November 11th.

