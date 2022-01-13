Cincinnati Pushes Past ECU, 79-71

GREENVILLE, NC— The Cincinnati Bearcats fast break was in full effect last night. Cincinnati headed down to Greenville, North Carolina and came away with a 79-71 win last night over AAC rival East Carolina (ECU).

Cincinnati blitzed the Pirates in the first half, leading by as much as 23 points. The Bearcats dominated on the fast break, posting a 16-0 advantage in this aspect of the game.

ECU fought their way back in the second half, getting the game as close as 7 points with under a minute remaining. This was largely the doing of ECU’s front man, 6’9 forward Vance Jackson. Jackson posted a career-high 35 points in defeat.

Jeremiah Davenport led the Bearcats with 22 points in the victory.

Cincinnati improved to 12-5 overall and 2-2 in the American with the win. ECU fell to 10-5 overall and 1-2 in the league. Cincinnati returns to action on Sunday, heading down to Kansas for a battle with conference power Wichita State. Check back for full coverage of the contest here at Down the Drive.