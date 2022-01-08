Ben Bryant Announces Return to Clifton

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Quarterback Ben Bryant has announced his return to Clifton.

Bryant, who transferred from Cincinnati to Eastern Michigan after the 2020 season, sports a 2021 product of 279 passes on 408 attempts for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Eagles. The La Grange, Illinois, native led his team to a LendingTree Bowl appearance and 7-6 overall record (4-4 in MAC play) in 13 games as a starter.

“Excited to be a Bearcat again!” Bryant said over twitter.

Prior to transferring from the Queen City, Bryant started in seven games, making one start against Memphis. He finished his first stint as a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats having registered 46 completions on 73 throws for a pair of scores and 563 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound senior will see himself duke it out against former four-star recruit Evan Prater for the Bearcats’ starting job.

Prater saw action in five games as a second-year freshman behind Desmond Ridder with five completions on 11 attempts for two touchdowns in 2021. He ranks as the highest rated recruit in program history (according to the 247sports Recruiting Composite) and qualified as the No. 3 overall player in Ohio in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Brady Lichtenberg (currently a freshman at UC) and Luther Richesson (a senior in high school) are also set to earn a crack at the job.