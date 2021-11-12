Cincinnati Bearcats vs. USF Bulls: How to Watch, Stream, and Listen

Overview

The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to face off against the South Florida Bulls this Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Defeating Tulsa last week by a score of 28-20, the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) stand at No. 5 in the newest edition off the College Football Playoff Rankings. Their remaining opponents prior to the Conference Championship Game are USF, SMU, and Eastern Carolina.

Entering this week at 2-7, South Florida (1-4 AAC) is on a two-game losing streak, last emerging victorious on October 23rd against the Temple Owls. The Bulls are 3-15 overall in the Jeff Scott era — the worst start for a head coach in program history — and are looking to turn things around prior to their rivalry week showdown with UCF.

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 12, 2021

6:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 12, 2021 Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida Television/Stream: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Online/Mobile App: ESPN+

ESPN+ Television Announcing Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline reporter)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline reporter) Radio: 700 WLW AM/ Sirius 81 / XM 81 / Internet 970 / The Varsity Network: “Search Cincinnati” for mobile devices

700 WLW AM/ Sirius 81 / XM 81 / Internet 970 / The Varsity Network: “Search Cincinnati” for mobile devices Radio Announcing Crew: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst)

Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst) Series History: Cincinnati leads the overall scope of the series with a record of 11-7 against South Florida. The Bearcats have won the last three matchups, including a 28-7 defensive beatdown of the Bulls in the 2020 season.

Odds

Friday’s duel features a spread of (-23) in favor of Cincinnati and an over/under at 58 points. The Bearcats have failed to cover in their last three (Navy, Tulane, and Tulsa), with two of those matchups being decided by a single possession.

South Florida is 4-1 ATS at home and 4-3 in that category as an underdog. Among those games are three matchups against ranked opponents in which the Bulls successfully managed to beat the spread. They certainly remain the overwhelming underdog, but a hard-fought game last week against Houston (8-1) suggests the possibility of a dogfight from start to finish .