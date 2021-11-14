Wes Miller & Company Outlast Georgia in Big MBB Win

It wasn’t easy.

It looked like it was going to easy at first.

But it wasn’t.

The Cincinnati Bearcats outlasted the Georgia Bulldogs 73-68 yesterday afternoon at the Fifth Third Arena.

New head coach Wes Miller’s Bearcats improved to 2-0 with the win but struggled for much of the second half.

In the first 20 minutes, your Cincinnati Bearcats looked like world beaters. The Bearcats jumped out to a 9 point advantage in the first five minutes and then held onto that 9 point lead, 35-26, at the half.

Cincinnati’s offense, though poor in shooting (40 percent from the field), was highly democratic during the game. Ten different Bearcats scored in the victory over Tom Crean and his certainly game Georgia Bulldogs. But no Bearcat scored more than 11 in the contest. Juniors Jeremiah Davenport and Mika Adams-Wood each netted 11 points.

Georgia never submitted and that’s why this was such a close game. The Bulldogs, who were down by as much as 15 in the second half, found a way to manufacture points. In particular, Georgia forward Braelen Bridges found a way to make it happen from the wing, scoring a game-high 24 points.

But in the end, timely foul shooting and tough rebounding on both ends helped Cincinnati secure a win against a solid SEC foe.

See you Tuesday night at 7 PM at Fifth Third Arena for more Cincinnati Bearcats basketball action as they face off with Alabama A&M.