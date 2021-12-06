Bearcats Take Care of Bryant, 73-58

Your Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business last night at the Fifth Third Arena against the Bulldogs of Bryant

Cincinnati and Bryant battled back-and-forth for 20 minutes to a 35-30 Bearcats lead.

Cincinnati took control in the second half and made this one into a romp, a great tuneup for Wednesday night’s Crosstown Shootout.

David DeJulius led the Bearcats with 16 points while Mike Saunders Jr. posted 14 in the win.

Check out the highlights below and lookout for our Crosstown Shootout preview tomorrow morning:

