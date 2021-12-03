Your Friday Bearcat Bulletin

—Spread check: FB vs. Houston on 12/4 at 4 pm – Cincinnati by 11

—MBB this week: vs. Bryant on 12/5 at 7 pm

—WBB this week: vs. Ole Miss on 12/5 at 2 pm

—Here we are folks – championship week of the 2021 college football season. Fickell & Co. have given us what I’d deem the most exciting season in the history of the program. Over the past three months, fans have been treated to the growing, real possibility that our team can compete for a national championship. That possibility is finally here – Selection Sunday is this weekend!

In the latest rankings, just a week ahead of the final rankings i.e. Selection Sunday, Cincinnati sits at No. 4. Georgia maintains its grip on the lead spot, followed by Ohio State-replacer Michigan at No. 2 and Alabama is one spot ahead of UC. With Oklahoma State right behind us and Notre Dame right behind them, there is a lot on the line when the Cougars come to town. The only thing we can control is what we can control – go out there and win by playing the best game possible. If we play a great game and beat Houston convincingly, no one should be disappointed come Sunday evening.

—This is awesome:

The NCAA announced its latest Graduation Success Rate data today. The Bearcats rank in the top 20 nationwide, exceeding 92% for the third consecutive year. https://t.co/UuE2aKlIKr — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) December 2, 2021

—After losing to MAAC foe Monmouth last Saturday, men’s basketball barely defeated rival Miami by one point on Wednesday. The victory came on the 148th meeting between the teams, and UC has now won 14 straight against the RedHawks. This Saturday’s game against Bryant is the final tune-up before the always outrageous Crosstown Shootout against Xavier on 12/11 at the Cintas Center.

—This continues to be one of the most unique weekly football accolades in the nation:

The @GoBearcatsFB Team’s Offensive Line is taking a 5-Way-sized bite out of defenses. Last weekend, Left Guard @jcoop_2018 (#73) earned our Big Block of the Week by busting open a huge hole for RB @Rome813_. Everyone’s hungry for Skyline--who’s hungry for another win? pic.twitter.com/AnEn4FBhm6 — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) November 30, 2021

—In Bearcat Volleyball news, Maria Mallon earned First Team honors and Abby Walker earned frosh of the year and Second Team honors – both were among the best in the American this year.

—After being routed Saturday by that team up I-71 who is obsessed with the word The, the women’s basketball team defeated Central Michigan on Wednesday, 59-54. Here’s hoping the game against Ole Miss this week will be positive start to a three-game win streak – one that includes a W over Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout on 12/12 at Fifth Third Arena.

—The subtext of this year’s AAC football awards could be plainly summarized as follows: Luke Fickell’s a great coach and we need to keep him, Desmond Ridder will be playing on Sundays in the future (Sauce, Alec, and Coby will be, too), and this is an all-around great team. Lots of awards and hardware.

—Apparently, the UC Club Golf team won a NCCGA Fall 2021 national championship recently in Hilton Head. Courtesy of Cincinnati Beta:

Congratulations to Brother Liam Millen -2467- and the rest of the UC Club Golf team on becoming NATIONAL CHAMPIONS this past weekend! The tournament took place in Palmetto Dunes Golf Course in Hilton Head, SC! Well done Liam! #betabreedsathletes #golf #greatness pic.twitter.com/0nfjYSaoqM — UC ΒΘΠ (@Beta_UC) November 18, 2021

—Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde: “There is a seemingly impenetrable Power 5 conference impediment above Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff rankings, a looming threat below in the form of more Power 5 pursuers, and the fleeting sweet spot between those two ominous layers where the team currently resides.”

—And finally, beat Houston!