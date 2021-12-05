WE DID IT! See You at Jerry World!

Your Cincinnati Bearcats are officially College Football Playoff bound!
Currently ranked number four, Cincinnati will be facing off against the number 1 ranked, defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide.
I know where everyone will be on New Year’s Eve. See you at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
It is a great day to be a Bearcat.
Thank you all for your support for Down the Drive and for your Cincinnati Bearcats.
Looking forward to a fun December.
